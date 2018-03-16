Oak Creek Road

房产描述

Oak Creek Retreat - Aladdin Impressive 186 acre Black Hills property featuring a one of a kind home that combines maximum efficiency with detailed elegance in a foothills location near Aladdin and only a 30-minute drive from Spearfish, SD. From the time you enter this one-level home you will feel the grand sense of spoiled luxury you've always deserved. Many custom features including the in-floor heat, dark hard-wood flooring, fireplace, high efficiency windows, wrap-a-round covered porch, and a private deck. The main living area has an open design which offers an inviting atmosphere for entertaining guests. The deluxe kitchen has custom cabinetry, solid Caesar stone counter tops, iridescent glass tile backsplash, a Delta-pot filler, large island with raised eating bar, 2 ovens. The spacious formal dining room has glass doors the lead to the private den. The living room has a gas fireplace with laid stone enhanced by a wood mantel and granite hearth and 2 French doors that lead to a deck. The spacious master suite offers sunset views, a reading and relaxing cove, French doors with sliding closures for privacy and French door entrance to the den. The master bath has two individual spaces, solid Ceasar Stone counters, spa tub & tile shower. The charming guest house was built with hospitality in mind to allow your guests a burden free feeling for extended stays. Horse barn, large shop with a lean-to for ATV parking, open front shed, outdoor riding arena. The terrain varies from the open valleys to steeper wooded hills and hidden parks surrounded by pine and oak tree. The property is fenced into four separate pastures. Oak Creek runs through the draw near the buildings. This handsome country estate is an exceptional Black Hills find that combines picturesque surroundings, a distinctive home for lavish living and a great set of out-buildings. $1,387,000. Visit www.ArnoldRealty.com for more info or call listing broker, Jim Pederson at Arnold Realty, Inc. 307-746-2083.