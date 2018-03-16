高端地产新闻
在售 - Silver City, NM, United States - ¥9,503,400
Silver City, NM, 88061 - United States

3120 Little Walnut

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8048
    平方英尺

房产描述

This home exudes quality, attention to detail, & outstanding craftsmanship. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the comfort. From the entry with custom made door and custom carved pillars to the private sitting room, so many extra touches, you'll feel a sense of comfort and peacefulness. Open floor plan combines a gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, Wolfe stove, custom wood fronted appliances match the cabinets, breakfast bar, and huge pantry. Glide into the living with huge fireplace, more cabinets, & built-in sound system. LR topped by custom made beams. Wander into the themed indoor swimming pool room, complete with beautiful dcor, water slide & incredible outdoor kitchen on the patio. Master bedroom is ultimate in relaxation, his & hers walk-in closets. Master bath has double marble sinks and huge walk in shower. 4 more bedrooms, each w/it's own bath. 2 garages for 5 car storage.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 31897

联系方式

经纪公司：
United Country Mimbres Realty Inc.
代理经纪:
Georgia Bearup
(575)538-3789

