在售 - Paris, France - ¥65,946,765
Paris, 75008 - France

约¥65,946,765
原货币价格 $10,408,921
独立家庭住宅

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6038
    平方英尺

This magnificent 560 sqm Hôtel Particulier dating from the 1880’s is in the vicinity of leafy Parc Monceau in the capital’s prestigious 8th District. On four floors, it comprises a ground-floor which is currently used as business premises. A magnificent reception room featuring soaring ceilings and a kitchen with dining facilities are on the first floor, while five bedrooms and two bathrooms occupy the second floor. The third floor comprises a further bedroom and a superb master suite with dressing rooms and a bathroom. A sport and fitness room is on the top floor. The basement is fitted and equipped as a screening room. Exceptional.

MLS ID: F1502181502700042

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Belles Demeures de France
+33 (0)1 53 23 81 81

