在售 - Edgartown, MA, United States - ¥79,195,000
Edgartown, MA, 02539 - United States

96 Beach Road

约¥79,195,000
原货币价格 $12,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 9
    浴室 (9 全卫)
  • 9892
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

This dramatic newly built compound is set amidst 150 acres of conservation land. Completed in 2010, and offering approximately 10,000 square feet of living space, this five-bedroom / five-bath custom home affords every amenity with exceptional finishes. Some highlights of this remarkable home include a chef’s kitchen and family room with fireplace, a formal dining room and a cathedral ceiling great room with French doors opening onto an expansive bluestone patio. A finished lower level offers a gym room with sauna, a billiards room with wet bar, a fireplace and additional living space. Stunning views from every room in the home overlook Sengekontacket Pond and beyond to Nantucket Sound. The property also offers a three-car garage with carriage house, an outdoor kitchen, screened porch with fireplace and a luxurious infinity edge pool, spa and pool house - all situated on more than 150 feet of truly remarkable and tranquil water frontage.

上市日期: 2014年4月21日

MLS ID: MA1775

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Tom LeClair
508-627-3757

