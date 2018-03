房产描述

Vacant Land/Lots - Dacono, CO 21 Acre Commercial Site in Dacono,CO. SW corner Hwy 52&CO BLVD. Business Assistance Agreement, available. 1.6 miles E of I 25 short drive to DIA via E470. 10,000 Housing units approved within 5 mile radius Current traffic count 21,000 cars per day. Full movement traffic signal at 52 and Flying Circle Blvd plus Right in, right out on 52 installed. Zoned, platted and annexed. Undergrounding of Electric on 52 to be complete end of Sept.