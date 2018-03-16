51 Ice Pond Lane

New to the market and located in the prestigious Farm Neck Community is this prime 3.6-acre Sengekontacket Waterfront parcel. Located at the very end of Ice Pond Lane and surrounded by unbuildable land, the property has many mature pine trees with high canopy yet there is a large cleared area in the center of the property. The expansive building envelope enjoys 180 degrees of Waterview across the pond to State Beach and beyond and would lend itself nicely to a substantial Vineyard compound.