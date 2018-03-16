高端地产新闻
在售 - Oak Bluffs, United States - ¥13,621,540
Oak Bluffs, 02557 - United States

51 Ice Pond Lane

约¥13,621,540
原货币价格 $2,150,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3.69
    英亩

房产描述

New to the market and located in the prestigious Farm Neck Community is this prime 3.6-acre Sengekontacket Waterfront parcel. Located at the very end of Ice Pond Lane and surrounded by unbuildable land, the property has many mature pine trees with high canopy yet there is a large cleared area in the center of the property. The expansive building envelope enjoys 180 degrees of Waterview across the pond to State Beach and beyond and would lend itself nicely to a substantial Vineyard compound.

上市日期: 2013年4月23日

MLS ID: MA1685

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Gerret Conover
508-627-3757

