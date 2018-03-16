Paris, 75008 - France

房产描述

In a prime location between the Arc de Triomphe and leafy Parc Monceau. This exceptional Hotel Particulier boasting a remarkable façade offers 450 sqm of superb living space as well as a leafy 35 sqm top-floor terrace benefiting from no facing neighbours. It comprises a raised ground-floor with two superb bedrooms with bathrooms, and a very spacious first-floor master suite. The second floor comprises a remarkable 70 sqm living/reception room with a fireplace and featuring 6-metre high ceilings and a stunning glazed window bathing this exceptional room in sunshine. This floor also includes a guest bedroom with a bathroom. A dining room and a kitchen equipped with Boffi appliances and a state-of-the-art wine cabinet cellar are on a magnificent mezzanine overlooking the reception room. The top floor comprises a summer lounge opening onto the delightful terrace. A laundry room, a fitness room and a staff bedroom with a bathroom are in the basement which also benefits from independent staff access. With lift access to all floors, this stunning property in a prime location is luxuriously appointed and benefits from a remarkable contemporary decoration.