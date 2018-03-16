高端地产新闻
在售 - Beaufort, SC, United States - ¥6,779,092
Beaufort, SC, 29907 - United States

3503 Morgan River Drive S

约¥6,779,092
原货币价格 $1,070,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (3 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 3762
    平方英尺 (1.6 英亩)

房产描述

Two Story, Single Family - Beaufort, SC Dramatic price improvement! Stellar, custom built, Deep Water, Lowcountry home. Known as Bella Vista, it is located in the desirable Ashdale community. Allison Ramsey design. Custom features abound in this remarkable 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, home. Both Formal Living & Dining Rooms for entertaining. Gourmet, eat-in kitchen. Grand Family Room with fireplace, gracious Master Suite on 1st floor with spa like bath & walk-in closets. Second floor has 3 additional bedrooms & 2 full Baths. Ground floor: Parking space for up to 5 cars, workshop, wine cellar, exercise room & storage. Gracious front & back porches. Patio. Deepwater dock with 56' float & pier head gains access to Morgan River & Lucy Creek. New dock is in place. ADDITIONAL LOT will convey with home; LOT 6, .75 acre. on marsh front.

上市日期: 2012年3月15日

MLS ID: 130489

联系方式

分部：
Cora Bett Thomas Realty & Assoc.
代理经纪:
Beth & Charlie Bohmert
(843)597-1605

联系方式

