房产描述

19 Pulaski Street, Tybee Island Oceanfront w/ enough square footage to subdivide! 5 BR's, 5 BA's, 2 Kitchens, completely remodeled, private gate, large swimming pool & can sleep 16. Call Terry Jackson at 429-0578 or www.tybeeislandrealestatesales.com. $1,595,000.