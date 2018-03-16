Paris, 75008 - France

房产描述

This magnificent 256 sqm corner apartment on the “piano nobile” of an elegant turn-of-the-century freestone building is bathed in sunlight thanks to no less than 12 windows of which the majority are floor-to-ceiling. It was renovated throughout in 2010, tastefully highlighting charming period features while adding the latest in contemporary style and comfort. Overlooking Rue François Ier and its luxury boutiques the property includes a superb living/reception room featuring soaring ceilings with mouldings, Herringbone parquet flooring and a fireplace, a dining room also with a fireplace, a study, a superbly equipped kitchen, six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The apartment is air conditioned throughout and equipped with state-of-the-art home automation. Sold furnished. The building has a caretaker and is equipped with a lift and an intercom.