在售 - Wolfeboro, NH, United States - ¥9,503,400
Wolfeboro, NH, 03894 - United States

29 Spruce Road

约¥9,503,400
原货币价格 $1,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (1 全卫, 4 半卫)
  • 5916
    平方英尺 (2.11 英亩)

房产描述

MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN Located in one of Wolfeboro's finest neighborhoods, this home sits on 2+ landscaped and wooded acres offering just the right amount of privacy yet minutes to town. Well-crafted Fenton Varney home, an exquisite blend of comfortable & formal living spaces, perfect for relaxing w/family or entertaining a crowd. Many upgrades, including high ceilings on both levels, crown molding throughout, hdwd flrs, & entry foyer opening to a grand staircase. 1st floor consists of formal dining & living rooms, spacious & open kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite counters, a comfortable eating area overlooking the back patio, & a very welcoming glassed-in sunroom w/large cathedral ceilings & radiant flooring. 1st floor Master Suite offers plenty of room w/its own sitting/den area, large windows, natural light, walk-in closet & huge master bath w/separate tub & steam shower. 2nd floor offers 4 spacious bdrms & large over-the-garage family rm. Surrounded by landscaped grounds & located w/in walking distance to Carry Beach.

上市日期: 2012年1月19日

MLS ID: 4122716

联系方式

分部：
Maxfield Real Estate
代理经纪:
Randall Parker
(603)455-6913

