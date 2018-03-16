Paris, 75012 - France

房产描述

A short distance to the east of the capital, this exceptional property overlooking the leafy Bois de Vincennes is set in 1,000 sqm of fully south-facing wooded grounds. Dating from 1885, it is in a “Mansart” style and, positively oozing with period elegance and charm, features soaring ceilings, exquisite mouldings, superb parquet flooring and marble fireplaces. The ground floor opens onto the delightful gardens and includes a beautiful double living/reception room, a TV lounge and a spacious kitchen with dining facilities. A master suite with a bathroom and dressing room, and two bedrooms with bathrooms are upstairs. The top floor comprises three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and fitted attic space. A spacious laundry room, a wine cellar and a screening room are on the basement floor. The property also includes a 90 sqm approx. annex with a fitness room and a guest apartment. An outdoor five-car garage completes this exceptional property. It is very rare to find a property of such quality in this highly desirable area on the market.