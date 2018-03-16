高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Paris, 75012 - France

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 4413
    平方英尺

房产描述

A short distance to the east of the capital, this exceptional property overlooking the leafy Bois de Vincennes is set in 1,000 sqm of fully south-facing wooded grounds. Dating from 1885, it is in a “Mansart” style and, positively oozing with period elegance and charm, features soaring ceilings, exquisite mouldings, superb parquet flooring and marble fireplaces. The ground floor opens onto the delightful gardens and includes a beautiful double living/reception room, a TV lounge and a spacious kitchen with dining facilities. A master suite with a bathroom and dressing room, and two bedrooms with bathrooms are upstairs. The top floor comprises three further bedrooms, two bathrooms and fitted attic space. A spacious laundry room, a wine cellar and a screening room are on the basement floor. The property also includes a 90 sqm approx. annex with a fitness room and a guest apartment. An outdoor five-car garage completes this exceptional property. It is very rare to find a property of such quality in this highly desirable area on the market.

MLS ID: F1405081829700012

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Neuilly
+33 (0)1 47 45 22 60

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_