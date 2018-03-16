Boulogne Billancourt, 92100 - France

房产描述

In the vicinity of Roland Garros, home to the French Open. This private mansion dating from 1910 offers about 500 sqm of magnificent living space tastefully allying period charm and elegance with contemporary style and comfort. Benefiting from a leafy private garden, it includes a near 80 sqm triple-facing living/reception room, a kitchen with dining facilities equipped with Bulthaup appliances and with a fireplace, and a dining room opening onto a south west-facing terrace. Three bedrooms with bathrooms are upstairs. The top floor comprises a magnificent 46 sqm master suite with a bathroom and a dressing room opening onto a terrace. The garden level boasts a superb indoor swimming pool with a movable floor system. Equipped with the latest home automation, the property has a lift and is air conditioned. With parking space for 3 vehicles. An exceptional property bathed in sunshine and enjoying open views over leafy greenery.