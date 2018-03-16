高端地产新闻
在售 - Ferndale, WA, United States - ¥18,975,122
Ferndale, WA, 98248 - United States

6950 Vista Dr

约¥18,975,122
原货币价格 $2,995,000
土地

房产描述

The property described here is in two parcel #'s 390101476104/390101545104 and includes a one acre farmstead with numerous outbuildings. The property is available in two parcels of buyers choosing via a lot line adjustment. Total acreage is approx 45 acres. Several completed studies available upon request including: Wetland/Geo/topo. The property is in the Ferndale UGA and utilities are available to the property including a power supply large enough to power any industrial use.
Additional Property Details

MLS ID: 770777

联系方式

经纪公司：
Windermere/Whatcom
代理经纪:
John Templeton
360-920-5646

周边设施

周边设施
