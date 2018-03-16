高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Black Canyon City, AZ, United States - ¥31,678,000
免费询盘

Black Canyon City, AZ, 85324 - United States

22300 E Tara Springs Rd

约¥31,678,000
原货币价格 $5,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 8112
    平方英尺 (97.0 英亩)

房产描述

SECLUDED AND BEAUTIFUL CROSS Y RANCH Offering 97+ acres including the Headquarters for $5 million. The buildings consist of a fabulous 8,112 sq. ft. main house with two separate guest quarters, elevator, pool, outdoor kitchen and a 4 car garage. Second home is a 3,841 sq. ft. luxurious Santa Fe style hacienda. Two additional ranch houses and four manufactured homes are also included. Three horse barns, tack, feed, hay storage, sheds, equipment shops, and arenas. Three acre pond supplies water for the green lush irrigated pastures. Airplane landing strip. Ranch has incredible water rights, Qwest telephone and APS electric. This property could be a vineyard, winery, B&B, dude ranch, cattle ranch, or a private retreat. 18,096 BLM leased acres with 250 head cattle allotment allowed. Located north of Black Canyon City in the Agua Fria National Monument, and Agua Fria Canyon with magnificent views! Call for details. MLS#131513 www.tourfactory.com/831397

上市日期: 2011年9月8日

MLS ID: 131513

联系方式

分部：
Wise Choice Properties
代理经纪:
Lin Koester
(928)649-9002

联系方式

分部：
Wise Choice Properties
代理经纪:
Lin Koester
(928)649-9002

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_