22300 E Tara Springs Rd

房产描述

SECLUDED AND BEAUTIFUL CROSS Y RANCH Offering 97+ acres including the Headquarters for $5 million. The buildings consist of a fabulous 8,112 sq. ft. main house with two separate guest quarters, elevator, pool, outdoor kitchen and a 4 car garage. Second home is a 3,841 sq. ft. luxurious Santa Fe style hacienda. Two additional ranch houses and four manufactured homes are also included. Three horse barns, tack, feed, hay storage, sheds, equipment shops, and arenas. Three acre pond supplies water for the green lush irrigated pastures. Airplane landing strip. Ranch has incredible water rights, Qwest telephone and APS electric. This property could be a vineyard, winery, B&B, dude ranch, cattle ranch, or a private retreat. 18,096 BLM leased acres with 250 head cattle allotment allowed. Located north of Black Canyon City in the Agua Fria National Monument, and Agua Fria Canyon with magnificent views! Call for details. MLS#131513 www.tourfactory.com/831397