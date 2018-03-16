高端地产新闻
在售 - Paris, France - ¥37,291,325
Paris, 75008 - France

约¥37,291,325
原货币价格 $5,885,997
公寓

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 1.5
    浴室 (1 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2328
    平方英尺

房产描述

This sumptuous apartment on the 2nd floor of a luxurious Haussmannian building has been meticulously renovated throughout while preserving and highlighting superb period features. It includes a magnificent living/reception room with three wide floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a continuous balcony and boasting soaring ceilings, mouldings, Herringbone parquet flooring and a fireplace. It also comprises a dining room boasting similar period features, an equipped kitchen and two bedrooms with bath/shower rooms. In a superb building with a caretaker and equipped with a lift and an intercom.

MLS ID: F1305091616718938

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Saint-Honoré
+33 (0)1 53 53 07 07

