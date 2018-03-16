Paris, 75008 - France

房产描述

This sumptuous apartment on the 2nd floor of a luxurious Haussmannian building has been meticulously renovated throughout while preserving and highlighting superb period features. It includes a magnificent living/reception room with three wide floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a continuous balcony and boasting soaring ceilings, mouldings, Herringbone parquet flooring and a fireplace. It also comprises a dining room boasting similar period features, an equipped kitchen and two bedrooms with bath/shower rooms. In a superb building with a caretaker and equipped with a lift and an intercom.