在售 - Saint Cloud, France - ¥38,861,487
Saint Cloud, 92210 - France

约¥38,861,487
原货币价格 $6,133,829
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 3 半卫)
  • 5382
    平方英尺

房产描述

This magnificent property is set in nearly 1,600 sqm of beautiful landscaped grounds benefiting from no facing neighbours. In a prime location in Montretout Park in Saint-Cloud, a highly desirable commune just a short distance west of the capital, it offers 500 sqm of superb living space tastefully allying superb original late 19th century features with a resolutely contemporary extension. The ground floor comprises a very generously proportioned living and reception room bathed in sunlight thanks to extensive glazing opening onto the gardens, and two bedrooms. A sumptuous 50 sqm master suite and six further bedrooms are upstairs. The convertible top floor enjoys a magical view of Paris. On a basement with a recreation room and a wine cellar. 2 garages. An exceptional property in a peaceful and very sought-after location just 3 km from Porte de Saint Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil.

MLS ID: F1305091616717180

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Paris Ouest
+33 (0)1 41 12 03 12

周边设施

周边设施
