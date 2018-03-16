Saint Cloud, 92210 - France

房产描述

This magnificent property is set in nearly 1,600 sqm of beautiful landscaped grounds benefiting from no facing neighbours. In a prime location in Montretout Park in Saint-Cloud, a highly desirable commune just a short distance west of the capital, it offers 500 sqm of superb living space tastefully allying superb original late 19th century features with a resolutely contemporary extension. The ground floor comprises a very generously proportioned living and reception room bathed in sunlight thanks to extensive glazing opening onto the gardens, and two bedrooms. A sumptuous 50 sqm master suite and six further bedrooms are upstairs. The convertible top floor enjoys a magical view of Paris. On a basement with a recreation room and a wine cellar. 2 garages. An exceptional property in a peaceful and very sought-after location just 3 km from Porte de Saint Cloud and Porte d’Auteuil.