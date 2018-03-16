高端地产新闻
在售 - Vaucresson, France - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Vaucresson, 92420 - France

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 10764
    平方英尺

房产描述

George Washington’s home Mount Vernon, one of America’s most iconic buildings, is located on the banks of the Potomac River in Fairfax County, Virginia where it proudly stands since 1778… This stunning replica built originally as the United States’ pavilion for the 1931 Colonial Exposition is set in over 6,500 sqm of peaceful level landscaped grounds in a prime location between Paris and Versailles. Offering a total 1,000 sqm of exceptional living space, the estate could be extended with the construction of an additional 1,150 sqm. A truly unique opportunity.

MLS ID: F1305091616717149

联系方式

分部：
Daniel Féau Conseil Immobilier
代理经纪:
Daniel Féau Paris Ouest
+33 (0)1 41 12 03 12

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
联系销售团队
