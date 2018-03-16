Downtown, Burj Khalifa Er-s-17218

Situated in the heart of the Downtown, this awe-inspiring two-bedroom apartment in the famous Burj Khalifa is refurbished from scratch.Located on the Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, The Burj Khalifa known as the Diamond in the desert offers the highest quality lifestyle standards available in Dubai. This Type F apartment offers a layout which is far desired as it contains no obstructing pillars. Ideal for modern families, working professionals and lifestyle enthusiasts, the 10 window wrap around living room embraces the design on the tower. The apartment features a 1,778 Sq. Ft. built-up area with 2 bedrooms, generous living spaces, and contemporary finishing and furnishing. The living area and both bedrooms luxuriate in the views of the Downtown community.Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.