Palm Jumeirah Alef Residences

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah Island, this three-bedroom apartment in the Alef Residence has set the standards high in Dubai. It features high-end finishing and furnishing, unique interior appliqués, and the unrivalled views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and the Persian Gulf.This luxury apartment is one the largest apartments within the tower. The luxurious appeal of its 8,096 Sq. Ft. space is a resulting concept of modern contemporary European standard. It comprises of a reception area, a living room, a designer kitchen complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a dining area, en-suite bedrooms, and expansive balconies. The interiors showcase unique pieces such as the sectional Poggenpohl Kitchen, Miele Appliances in Gourmet Kitchen and Service Kitchen Flooring and Tiling from Dekton, Spain Poliform Walk-In Wardrobe Bathrooms Fitted with Duravit Hans Grohe, Rain Shower Flooring, Tiling and Feature Wall from Marazzi, Italy Parquet Flooring from Listone Giordano, Italy. This apartment also benefits from a great deal of natural light with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows.The spacious balconies own the breathtaking views, as well as offer an ample space for entertaining guests. Other features of this apartment include a maid’s room and two parking spaces, 24 Hour Security, Service 24 Hour Residential Concierge, Courtesy Limousine Service & Personal Driver Service, In-Residences Catering, Seamless Maintenance Service, Shopping, W Dubai – The Palm Beach, Security for Events & Parties W Dubai – The Palm Beach 475 m W Dubai – The Palm Restaurants & FacilitiesSurrounded by the Gulf, the fully funded Alef Residences is situated on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, covering 46,840 sq m, all serviced by W Dubai – The Palm. Everything is within reach, shopping, dining, even access routes as far as the airport are effortlessThe Alef Residences is designed around you, with flexibility and variety at its heart. From 4,800-15,064 sq ft of indoor and outdoor space adapted to suit every lifestyle and culture combined with various property types and sizes, and a unique selection of entertainment and leisure facilities, The Alef Residences has it all. 104 homes are spread out over eight different Mansions, each featuring their own dedicated lobbies and private lifts. Choose from a unique Mansion living space, a penthouse with up to two levels or an entire Mansion, all serviced by W Dubai – The Palm.65% of the final payment due on completion - June 2018