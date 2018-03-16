Dubai Marina Emaar Original Six

Situated on the largest waterfront development, this five-bedrooms, duplex, Penthouse in the Emaar 6 Towers offering the largest apartment in Dubai Marina. It features high-end finishing and furnishing and views of the iconic Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf.This luxury penthouse is the largest penthouses within the 6 towers. The luxurious appeal of its 6,982 Sq. Ft. space is a resulting concept of modern contemporary European standard. It comprises of a reception area, a living room, a kitchen complete with appliances, a dining area, en-suite bedrooms, and expansive balconies. This penthouse also benefits from a great deal of natural light with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows.The spacious balconies own the breathtaking views, as well as offer an ample space for entertaining guests. Other features of this penthouse include a maid’s room and two parking spaces, 24 Hour Security, Shopping, community swimming pool, gymnasium and direct access to marina walkAdjacent to the Arabian Gulf, the Emaar Towers compromises of six buildings, in a gated community, grand entrance, private and visitor's parking. Everything is within reach, shopping, dining, even access routes as far as the airport are effortlessContact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.