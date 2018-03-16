Palm Jumeirah Alef Residences Mansion 7, 101

The Alef Residences is an ultra luxury development project that is expected to set new standards in the luxury lifestyle sector. Surrounded by the Gulf, The Alef Residences is situated on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah and adjacent to W Dubai – The Palm. Everything is within reach – shopping, dining, and even access routes as far as the airport are effortless. The Alef Residences comprises of 104 homes located in eight Mansions – each featuring their own dedicated lobbies and private lifts. It is also home to unique views, inside and out. The ever-changing light across the Gulf and views of the towering skyline of Dubai are complemented by the beauty of interior space. With unique floor plans, this means no two living spaces are the same. 43 homes feature views of the Gulf, 47 have views of the Dubai skyline and 14 homes have both. A selection of two, three, four and five-bedroom luxury homes is offered from 4,800 to 15,000 Sq. Ft. of spacious accommodation, with stunning floor-to-ceiling panoramic ocean and skyline views, large balconies and gardens, and some even with their own pool. The pinnacle is reserved for two ultra-luxurious single penthouses and three duplex penthouses. The project has been uniquely tailored to cater for a diverse range of cultures with the top two floors just shell-and-core so the owners can take advantage of world-class interior designer partners to customise their apartments to their individual sense of style. With its 475-metre-long, white sandy beach, The Alef Residences is the largest private residential beachfront location in Dubai. Sunrises and sunsets have been reserved just for residents with 223 metres of private beach and 252 metres of W Dubai – The Palm beach where residents can pick their activities, from water sports to relaxing on cabanas. Woven into The Alef Residences lifestyle is a seamless, five-star level of service. A taste of this includes a 24-hour security service, a 24-hour residential concierge, a courtesy limousine service, an in-residences catering, a personal chauffeur service, security for events and parties, and the W Dubai – The Palm’s restaurants and facilities.