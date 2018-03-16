高端地产新闻
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥6,381,216
免费询盘

Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Meydan Grand Views Villa 247

约¥6,381,216
原货币价格 $1,007,200
联排别墅
绿色生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3130
    平方英尺

房产描述

Grand Views is the city's newest community comprising 476 luxurious townhouses and villas. Offering spectacular vies of the Grand Stand, where Dubai World Cup - the most prestigious and richest horse racing event in the world, attracts the most discerning enthusiasts worldwide. Grand Views offers the best fine suburban living with the convenience of nearby urban destinations - including DIFC, Downtown, and a direct link to SZR. Modern, sleek and complete with exquisite finishes, live at the most pulsating address in town. 4 Bedroom Townhouse with maid's room End Unit G+1 Built up area 3320 sq.ft Plot area 3312 sq ft Fitted kitchens and high quality finishing Roof terrace Opposite park and close to community centre Completion Date: 2nd quarter 2018 - 35% Paid Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Kunali Shah
+971 600 545 451

周边设施

