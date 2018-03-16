Meydan Grand Views Villa 247

Grand Views is the city's newest community comprising 476 luxurious townhouses and villas. Offering spectacular vies of the Grand Stand, where Dubai World Cup - the most prestigious and richest horse racing event in the world, attracts the most discerning enthusiasts worldwide. Grand Views offers the best fine suburban living with the convenience of nearby urban destinations - including DIFC, Downtown, and a direct link to SZR. Modern, sleek and complete with exquisite finishes, live at the most pulsating address in town. 4 Bedroom Townhouse with maid's room End Unit G+1 Built up area 3320 sq.ft Plot area 3312 sq ft Fitted kitchens and high quality finishing Roof terrace Opposite park and close to community centre Completion Date: 2nd quarter 2018 - 35% Paid Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.