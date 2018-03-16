高端地产新闻
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥33,674,347
Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Palm Jumeirah Alef Residences Mansion 6, 201

约¥33,674,347
原货币价格 $5,315,100
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 7528
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury project on the west crescent on Palm Jumeirah. This fully funded project is the first undertaking in Dubai by this joint partnership developer from Saudi Arabia and Qatar however they are very well established in their native land. So keen are they to impress on their first project that they have changed the quality of materials through the build to a higher standard and are looking at finishing the project sooner than expected. Originally scheduled for completion in March 2018, it looks now to be ahead of schedule with the possibility that the building may be handed over in the last month of 2017. The apartments and penthouses available are very generous in size and the layouts and designs are been efficiently thought out. Definitely one of, if not the best off plan project on Palm Jumeirah at this time. Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2017年12月20日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Whitehead
971600545451

