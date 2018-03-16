Le Reve Er-s-18235

This offered luxury apartment is a 4-bedroom contemporary designed Presidential Penthouse in the sophisticated Residence - Le Rève. The property comprises a total of 6100 Sq.Ft. of Living Space. The Living room is very spacious with direct views of the Dubai Coastline and the world’s famous Palm Jumeirah Island. The Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom are designed with Walk-in Wardrobes whilst the other Bedrooms have built-in Wardrobes, Each Bedroom comes with En-Suite Bathrooms. Le Rève is a 50-floor level Penthouse-class apartments tower.It is located in Dubai Marina, the heart of the new Dubai, facing the Sea with impressive views of the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. The prestigious Dubai International Marine Club sits almost on its doorstep. And to its rear lie the championship courses of the Emirates and Montgomerie Golf Clubs.Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.