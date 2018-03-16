高端地产新闻
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥33,631,265
免费询盘

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Le Reve Er-s-18235

约¥33,631,265
原货币价格 $5,308,300
独立家庭住宅
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 6100
    平方英尺 (6100.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

This offered luxury apartment is a 4-bedroom contemporary designed Presidential Penthouse in the sophisticated Residence - Le Rève. The property comprises a total of 6100 Sq.Ft. of Living Space. The Living room is very spacious with direct views of the Dubai Coastline and the world’s famous Palm Jumeirah Island. The Master Bedroom and Second Bedroom are designed with Walk-in Wardrobes whilst the other Bedrooms have built-in Wardrobes, Each Bedroom comes with En-Suite Bathrooms. Le Rève is a 50-floor level Penthouse-class apartments tower.It is located in Dubai Marina, the heart of the new Dubai, facing the Sea with impressive views of the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab. The prestigious Dubai International Marine Club sits almost on its doorstep. And to its rear lie the championship courses of the Emirates and Montgomerie Golf Clubs.Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lana Gorbach
971600545451

周边设施

周边设施
