One Palm Er-s-18116 Unit 501

Welcome to ONE PALM – a limited collection of 90 ultra-exclusive homes, designed for a life lived in uncompromising abundance. ONE PALM is a completely reimagined approach to elegance and exclusivity. Iconic architecture, sprawling layouts, unbeatable amenities, lush green spaces, and the most sought-after interior features make ONE PALM more than a residence – it is life above it all, and beyond description.Situated in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, this ultra-exclusive ONE PALM apartment features modern and sleek design, panoramic views, and grand beach-facing arrival, beachfront view, Dubai skyline view, and Burj Al Arab view, landscaped terraces with Jacuzzi, and infinity pool, and amenities include lush gardens, gym, spa, VIP lounge, private jetty, and cinema.