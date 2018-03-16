Palm Jumeirah, Signature Villas Frond M Er-s-17108

With 7,000 Sq. Ft. built-up area, this Riviera Style Signature Villa located towards the end of M frond in the Palm Jumeirah exhibits the most comprehensive collection of premier furniture, luxury finishing that includes marbles of refined craftsmanship and meticulously carpentered doors, walls, cabinets and ceilings, and the captivating views of the Atlantis and Sea. This Signature villa on entrance is set around the triple-height gallery lobby, to the right is the service area with laundry, maids and drivers rooms with en-suites and double garage. To the rear of the property the vast spaces for living, dining and family room all offer 180-degree views of the sea and Marina Skyline. Further is the kitchen with dark wood cabinetry and integrated appliances, guest washroom, and store. Upstairs via the spacious and bright landing hall are 5 large double bedrooms all with en-suites, the master inclusive of walk in dressing room and private balcony with views that only a viewing can justify. The 13,560 Sq. Ft. plot wraps completely around the villa with a private pool to the rear. Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.