在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥31,906,715
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Palm Jumeirah, Garden Homes Frond D Er-s-17602

约¥31,906,715
原货币价格 $5,036,100
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (6800.0 平方英尺)

房产描述

With 5,000 Sq. Ft. built-up area, this one of a kind Frond D Garden Home exhibits the most comprehensive collection of premier furniture and luxury finishing. The properties original floor plan barely recognizable due to the innovative re-design from top to bottom.The ground floor boasting polished white stone and dark wood floors contrasting with the striking raw concrete walls, this floor offers spaces to the guest bedroom, closed white gloss kitchen, to the rear huge open living and dining rooms, all areas flooded with light from the atrium glass roof and floor to ceiling windows.Upstairs via the bespoke staircase are three double bedrooms all inclusive of built in wardrobes and unique contemporary washrooms .The property throughout offers home automation for A/C, lighting and curtains for convenience. The location and views from this outstanding home can only be appreciated by a viewing.Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2017年4月17日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ross Gibbs
971600545451

