Shams Er-s-17100

Situated in the heart of the Jumeirah Beach Residence, this high-floor, four-bedroom duplex penthouse in the Shams tower is refurbished from scratch. It features high-end finishing andfurnishing, unique interior appliqués, and the unrivalled views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Eye and the Persian Gulf.This 5,300 sq ft, customize duplex apartment on the famous JBR Walk, Dubai. Originally launched by Dubai Properties Group development in 2008, this Penthouse apartment was sold shell and core and was the owners responsibility to create something unique.This apartment is located above the 40th floor and offers panoramic views of the sea views which includes the Palm Jumeirah and the new Dubai Wheel from the living room, terrace and master bedroom. The ground floor offers, a 300 sq ft terrace with a pool, large living room, open plan kitchen with dining area, TV lounge area and a separate laundry room.Upper floor, offers four double bedrooms with en suites with sea/marina views.There are two of these unique apartments for offer and both apartments are fully fitted and furnished.