在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥7,269,467
Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Marina Gate 2 Sf-s-24013

约¥7,269,467
原货币价格 $1,147,400
公寓
绿色生活 生活方式

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1814
    平方英尺

Dubai Marina Gate is a triumvirate of residential towers at the original gateway to Dubai Marina. This flagship development will offer stunning, uninterrupted waterfront vistas and invigorate the architectural landscape by creating a spectacular addition to the Dubai Marina skyline. Every apartment in The Residences at Marina Gate is designed to maximize indoor space with high ceilings and right angles, perfectly balancing the striking, modern vertical lines with inspired interior decoration. 3 Bedroom Apartment With guest washroom Built up area 1814 sq.ft. Full Marina and Sea main view Basement parking space Anticipated Completion Q3 2018 Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Whitehead
971600545451

