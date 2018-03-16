Palm Jumeirah, Dream Palm Residence Er-s-17380

Situated in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, this luxury penthouse in Dream Palm Residence is refurbished from scratch, a freehold residence, located on the West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. This development is perfect for potential buyers looking for a private and secluded area within Dubai. It features spacious living and dining areas which include premium fixtures and fittings including marble floors, all bedrooms have spacious balconies facing the sea, the master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, shower, and bathtub, additional maids area, utility room, and 2 store rooms, beautiful private garden, Jacuzzi, Private Lift, and 3 parking spaces.Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.