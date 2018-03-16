高端地产新闻
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥29,319,256
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Palm Jumeirah, Dream Palm Residence Er-s-17380

约¥29,319,256
原货币价格 $4,627,700
公寓

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 7040
    平方英尺

房产描述

Situated in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, this luxury penthouse in Dream Palm Residence is refurbished from scratch, a freehold residence, located on the West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah. This development is perfect for potential buyers looking for a private and secluded area within Dubai. It features spacious living and dining areas which include premium fixtures and fittings including marble floors, all bedrooms have spacious balconies facing the sea, the master bedroom includes a huge walk-in closet, bathroom with double sink, shower, and bathtub, additional maids area, utility room, and 2 store rooms, beautiful private garden, Jacuzzi, Private Lift, and 3 parking spaces.Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2017年12月14日

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lewis Knollman
971600545451

