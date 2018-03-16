Mohammad Bin Rashid City District One Villa C64

This rare opportunity to acquire what is considered the most sought after plot for the highly anticipated District One Villa community; a 5 bedroom Contemporary style villa located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai. Finished to the highest quality. State of the art kitchen. Strategically located within the District One community, this villa is ideal for modern families, working professionals and lifestyle enthusiasts. It features a 6,481 Sq.ft built up area Back in to park with 5 bedrooms , generous living spaces, and contemporary finishing and furnishing. The living area luxuriates in the views of the crystal lagoons and has distant views of the world renowned Burj Khalifa. The modern kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances whilst the en-suite master bedroom highlights the generous space. Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property