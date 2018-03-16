高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥18,971,320
免费询盘

Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Bin Rashid City District One Villa C64

约¥18,971,320
原货币价格 $2,994,400
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6962
    平方英尺

房产描述

This rare opportunity to acquire what is considered the most sought after plot for the highly anticipated District One Villa community; a 5 bedroom Contemporary style villa located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Dubai. Finished to the highest quality. State of the art kitchen. Strategically located within the District One community, this villa is ideal for modern families, working professionals and lifestyle enthusiasts. It features a 6,481 Sq.ft built up area Back in to park with 5 bedrooms , generous living spaces, and contemporary finishing and furnishing. The living area luxuriates in the views of the crystal lagoons and has distant views of the world renowned Burj Khalifa. The modern kitchen is equipped with state of the art appliances whilst the en-suite master bedroom highlights the generous space. Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property

上市日期: 2017年12月26日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ahmed Lababidi
971600545451

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ahmed Lababidi
971600545451

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_