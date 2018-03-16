Dubai Marina Marinascape Avant Er-s-17497

This grand Marinascape residence is an emanation of two large townhouses remodeled to create a one majestic residence. It is finished with the finest materials and offered for sale as unfurnished. Exhibiting contemporary and luxury impressions, this home is a spread over three floors with a 15,000 Sq. Ft. roof terrace and is paved throughout with either exquisite white marble or flamed granite. It features cozy terraces with full view of the Dubai Marina.The first floor comprises a spacious lounge, a living room, a dining area, and a kitchen with breakfast nook. The kitchen is a masterpiece in itself as it is adorned with elegant Pedini cabinetry and Gaggenau and Bosch appliances. On the second floor, residents benefit from a study/office and four en-suite bedrooms with access to the terraces and balconies. The en-suite master suite owns the entire third floor and opens to a well-designed terrace with captivating views.All marina-facing windows have internal wooden shutters. This home, including a majority of its terraces and balconies, is wired for sound systems and has built-in speakers in most of the rooms and a central rack on the first floor from where the music can be sourced and controlled via an iPod.Another key feature of this townhouse is the spacious private terrace, which is ideal for entertainment and relaxation. All terraces, balconies and windows overlook the marina and the city's popular iconic architectures, including the Cayan Tower, Grosvenor House Hotel and the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah.Other features include two in-home elevators, a staircase, a maid's room, a play area, a driver's quarter, a laundry room, a storage room with 1,600 Sq. Ft. of space, and a secured six-vehicle parking space in the basement.