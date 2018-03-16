1 Jbr Unit 3203 / Er-s-14942

Imagine Dubai’s finest beach, upscale seaside neighborhood, luxury living and urban lifestyle wedded into one – this is 1/JBR. Nestled in the city’s distinguished beachfront address, this 1/JBR high-floor, corner unit features simple, elegant contemporary architecture; resident’s very own private lift lobby; sea view from all rooms; scenic balcony with generous dimensions; and uninterrupted view of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.This home’s amazing huge door opens directly to captivating sea view, enthralling residents with a deep-seated sense of endless summer and beach escapades. Its floor-to-ceiling glass windows admit natural light throughout the day and provide further for a limitless view of the beach and beyond. It also comprises of a fully-fitted kitchen with provision for resident’s preference to develop it into an open-flow or close-plan concept; a housekeepers’ room; two private parking spaces; and four en suite bedrooms with ocean view. The master bedroom is always the most secluded from the front entry, maximizing residents’ privacy and control over noise disturbances.The interior of this property is based on simple, clean architecture and sustainable design. All plan lines are orthogonal and emphasis is placed on efficient flowing spaces. Boasting with over 11-foot high ceiling, the grand living and dining areas all overlook the Gulf and provide unencumbered views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and the world’s future tallest Ferris wheel, the Bluewaters Island’s Dubai Eye.1/JBR’s features and amenities include high-end private residential spaces; lush landscapes; A-grade finishing; semi-private lift lobby for each unit on the first 30 floors; private lift lobby for each unit from the 31 st floor and up; uninterrupted view of Dubai Eye and Palm Jumeirah from each unit; unique, animated building façade lighting facing The Walk at JBR; a grand 5-star-quality residents’ drop-off and VIP parking; spacious and modern lobby with high ceilings; gym facilities with panoramic sea view; and direct access to the beach.1/JBR is located in Dubai’s most sought-after beachfront neighborhood, the Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR). JBR is home to the famed The Walk at JBR and The Beach, with five-star hotels, restaurants headed by Michelin star-awarded chefs, branded shops, dynamic water sports and a strip of cafés and dining facilities popular for al fresco dining.