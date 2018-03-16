高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥85,216,354
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Elite Residence Er-s-16113

约¥85,216,354
原货币价格 $13,450,400
公寓
都会生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 12496
    平方英尺

房产描述

This exclusive penthouse comprises an entire floor in Elite Residence, Dubai Marina. With its 12,469 Sq. Ft. living dimension, this penthouse provides residents with their well-deserved privacy and space. It features six en-suite bedrooms, six car parks, an indoor swimming pool, various offices and gym rooms, and the unrivaled panoramic views of the Persian Gulf, Dubai Marina, Emirates Golf courses and Palm Jumeirah.Beaming in mostly warm yet vibrant hues of yellow and brown, the interiors are complemented with designer-quality fitting, finishing and furniture, as well as a smart home system. The modern kitchen is equipped with the latest appliances. The vast floor plan includes a discreetly located maid and driver’s rooms, providing more privacy for the residents. Plenty of terrace space is available for residents to relax on and enjoy the views, as well as a couple of spacious family and theatre rooms where residents can spend quality time with family and friends.This penthouse is an ideal home for a family, couple or a bachelor who aspires luxury living. Another key feature of this tower is the location as it is close to the metro stations and Dubai Marina Tram, providing convenience and easy access. This penthouse is currently vacant and comes fully furnished as seen in the pictures.

上市日期: 2016年10月12日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Lewis Knollman
971600545451

