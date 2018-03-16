高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥20,695,870
免费询盘

Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Bin Rashid City District One Villa D40

约¥20,695,870
原货币价格 $3,266,600
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 7
    浴室 (7 全卫)
  • 7568
    平方英尺

房产描述

This rare large plot, five-bedroom Contemporary Style villa situated within Cluster D of the flagship District One development, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City by Meydan Sobha. Finished in the popular contemporary style this rare Type B 5 bedroom villa benefits from built in elevator. Built Up Area 7,568 sqft. Plot Size 10,652 sqft. Handover is expected Q1 2018. District One Cluster D Large Corner Plot Type B Elevator Contemporary Style 7,568 Sq. Ft. Built Up Area 10,652 Sq. Ft. Plot The contemporary villa with are the ultimate expression of modern architecture. Open spaces interlink to create open plan living, perfect for the way many families now want to interact. *not actual pictures as villa is still under construction Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Zorro Ghura
+971 600 545 451

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Zorro Ghura
+971 600 545 451

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_