Mohammad Bin Rashid City District One Villa D40

This rare large plot, five-bedroom Contemporary Style villa situated within Cluster D of the flagship District One development, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City by Meydan Sobha. Finished in the popular contemporary style this rare Type B 5 bedroom villa benefits from built in elevator. Built Up Area 7,568 sqft. Plot Size 10,652 sqft. Handover is expected Q1 2018. District One Cluster D Large Corner Plot Type B Elevator Contemporary Style 7,568 Sq. Ft. Built Up Area 10,652 Sq. Ft. Plot The contemporary villa with are the ultimate expression of modern architecture. Open spaces interlink to create open plan living, perfect for the way many families now want to interact. *not actual pictures as villa is still under construction Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.