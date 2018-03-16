高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥64,261,357
免费询盘

Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Sobha Hartland Vi1398

约¥64,261,357
原货币价格 $10,142,900
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 18576
    平方英尺

房产描述

Sobha Hartland is an eight million square feet freehold community of lavish villas and apartments in Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and just three kilometers away from your favorite attractions. Surrounded by 2.4 million square feet of greenery and nestled against the Dubai Water Canal, your beautiful 6 bedroom villa will bask in natural panoramic views everywhere you look. Enjoy the splendor of living in the only waterfront city side community of its kind. 6 Bedroom Villa Built up area of 18576 sq. ft. Type 3D Canal View Amenities: Nearby Hotels Tennis Courts Clubhouse Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2018年1月8日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Whitehead
971600545451

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Chris Whitehead
971600545451

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_