Jbr, Al Bateen Residences & Hotel Tower Er-s-17952

Situated in the heart of the Jumeirah Beach Residence, this stunning apartment in Al Bateen Residence JBR is refurbished from scratch. This is a three-bedroom rare 04 unit that boasts full sea views from every room. The apartment has been fully upgraded throughout, and is offered vacant on transfer. Al Bateen Residences is located on JBR Walk. The walk offers an array of restaurants, cafes, shops, cinema and a stunning a natural beach. This beautiful home is perfect for beach front living, and those that prefer to be in the center of the hustle and bustle of the city.Jumeirah Beach Residence is an upscale seaside living with six residential blocks: Shams, Amwaj, Rimal, Bahar, Sadaf and Murjan. It is home to the famed The Walk at JBR and The Beach, with five-star hotels, branded shops, dynamic watersports and a strip of restaurants popular for al fresco dining.Contact us today to discover more about this extraordinary property.