City Walk Building 1 Unit 404

Luxury apartment in Quartz Residence on the City Walk. Quartz Residence offers exquisite 2 bedroom apartments with the highest standards of luxury set on the lavish location of City Walk. The 2 bedroom ranges from 1568.73 Sq.ft. to 1740.84 Sq.ft. Walk to some of the biggest names in retail, entertainment, and fine dining within minutes of your residence. Inspired by modern art and abstract design, furniture that is displayed at Quartz Residence is handcrafted by internationally renowned artists. The residence effortlessly combines the glitz and glamour of Dubai life, with the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Each unit is furnished with rich elements that represent a lavish lifestyle, like a private rooftop pool to enjoy the magnificent views of Dubai skyline.