在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥6,898,834
Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

City Walk Building 1 Unit 404

约¥6,898,834
原货币价格 $1,088,900
公寓
绿色生活 生活方式

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1708
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury apartment in Quartz Residence on the City Walk. Quartz Residence offers exquisite 2 bedroom apartments with the highest standards of luxury set on the lavish location of City Walk. The 2 bedroom ranges from 1568.73 Sq.ft. to 1740.84 Sq.ft. Walk to some of the biggest names in retail, entertainment, and fine dining within minutes of your residence. Inspired by modern art and abstract design, furniture that is displayed at Quartz Residence is handcrafted by internationally renowned artists. The residence effortlessly combines the glitz and glamour of Dubai life, with the highest standards of comfort and convenience. Each unit is furnished with rich elements that represent a lavish lifestyle, like a private rooftop pool to enjoy the magnificent views of Dubai skyline.

上市日期: 2017年12月21日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Ahmed Lababidi
971600545451

