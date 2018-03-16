One Palm Er-s-17247 Unit 1604

Welcome to ONE PALM – a limited collection of 90 ultra-exclusivehomes, designed for a life lived in uncompromising abundance. ONE PALM is acompletely reimagined approach to elegance and exclusivity. Iconicarchitecture, sprawling layouts, unbeatable amenities, lush green spaces, andthe most sought-after interior features make ONE PALM more than a residence –it is life above it all, and beyond description.Situated in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, this ultra-exclusiveONE PALM apartment features modern and sleek design, panoramic views, and grandbeach-facing arrival, beachfront view, Dubai skyline view, and Burj Al Arab view,landscaped terraces with Jacuzzi, and infinity pool, and amenities include lushgardens, gym, spa, VIP lounge, private jetty, and cinema.