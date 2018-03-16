One Palm Er-s-17247 Unit 1604

Welcome to ONE PALM – a limited collection of 90 ultra-exclusivehomes, designed for a life lived in uncompromising abundance. ONE PALM is acompletely reimagined approach to elegance and exclusivity. Iconicarchitecture, sprawling layouts, unbeatable amenities, lush green spaces, andthe most sought-after interior features make ONE PALM more than a residence –it is life above it all, and beyond description.Situated in the heart of the Palm Jumeirah, this ultra-exclusiveONE PALM apartment features modern and sleek design, panoramic views, and grandbeach-facing arrival, beachfront view, Dubai skyline view, and Burj Al Arab view,landscaped terraces with Jacuzzi, and infinity pool, and amenities include lushgardens, gym, spa, VIP lounge, private jetty, and cinema.
上市日期: 2017年5月3日