在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥13,532,841
Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Mohammad Bin Rashid City Sobha Hartland Villa T4-34

约¥13,532,841
原货币价格 $2,136,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4349
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gardenia Villas hold a premium location in the center of luxury. Hartland Gardenia will comprise of 22 units and completion is expected by August 2019. They are set to provide the most scenic views of the Dubai Canal as well as lush greenery which is sprawled over 30% (2.4 million square feet) of the community. With focus on lavish space the Gardenia villas uniquely comprise 4 ensuite bedrooms on two levels, with a private lift and boasting a space of 4,349 sq. ft. Similarly each Gardenia villa comes along with special retractable glass doors Property Features: 4 bedrooms with a maid's room Ample closet space Retractable Glass Doors Private Pool & Landscaped Private Garden 2 Covered Parkings Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2018年1月2日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Tarun Amarnani
+971 600 545 451

周边设施

周边设施
_