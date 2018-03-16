Mohammad Bin Rashid City Sobha Hartland Villa T4-34

Gardenia Villas hold a premium location in the center of luxury. Hartland Gardenia will comprise of 22 units and completion is expected by August 2019. They are set to provide the most scenic views of the Dubai Canal as well as lush greenery which is sprawled over 30% (2.4 million square feet) of the community. With focus on lavish space the Gardenia villas uniquely comprise 4 ensuite bedrooms on two levels, with a private lift and boasting a space of 4,349 sq. ft. Similarly each Gardenia villa comes along with special retractable glass doors Property Features: 4 bedrooms with a maid's room Ample closet space Retractable Glass Doors Private Pool & Landscaped Private Garden 2 Covered Parkings Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.