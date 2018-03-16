Balqis Residence Palm Jumeirah Er-s-15989

Reminiscent of Arabia’s ancient cities, this brand-new luxury seafront Balqis Residence captivates those with a deep-seated fondness for sun, sand and sophistication. Boasting with a built-up area of 12,500 Sq. Ft., it presents an en-suite master bedroom with dressing area, en-suite guest bedrooms, a fully-fitted kitchen, a private swimming pool, living and dining areas with generous dimensions and direct views to the outdoors and the sea, and a spacious roof terrace with freestanding lattice top patio covers and overlooking the ocean and beyond.The second floor provides further for a potential sixth bedroom while the lower ground floor exhibits a triple garage alongside a grand entertainment/cinema room. A private elevator awaits to serve residents with their well-deserved convenience in accessing every floor of this residence.Balqis Residence is situated in the prestigious community of Palm Jumeirah, a world-renowned residential and tourism destination. Palm Jumeirah is home to luxurious villas, five-star hotels, and white sandy beaches. Residents enjoy a distinguished address, spectacular views, glorious sunshine, an array of marine life and an exclusive lifestyle close to shops and entertainments, yet away from the hustle and bustle of the mainland city center.