Meydan Grand Views Unit: T277

Luxury townhouses in Grand Views. Grand Views are centrally located right behind the famous Meydan Race Course which hosts one of the most prestigious and richest horse racing events. These G + 2 townhouses include 4 Bedrooms, along with a separate maids quarter and usable terrace area. Covering over 3130 sq ft, the townhouse first welcomes you to a landing area which walks you along to your spacious living room and kitchen, also having a walkway o your first bedroom which is locate downstairs. As you continue upstairs you then reach your own spacious family room, which then connects you to the other 3 large bedrooms of the townhouse. Overall, the design and layout truly defines luxury at is best. Completion: Q1 2018 Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.