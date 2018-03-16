高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥6,553,544
免费询盘

Dubai, 00000 - United Arab Emirates

Meydan Grand Views Unit: T277

约¥6,553,544
原货币价格 $1,034,400
联排别墅
绿色生活 生活方式
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 3130
    平方英尺

房产描述

Luxury townhouses in Grand Views. Grand Views are centrally located right behind the famous Meydan Race Course which hosts one of the most prestigious and richest horse racing events. These G + 2 townhouses include 4 Bedrooms, along with a separate maids quarter and usable terrace area. Covering over 3130 sq ft, the townhouse first welcomes you to a landing area which walks you along to your spacious living room and kitchen, also having a walkway o your first bedroom which is locate downstairs. As you continue upstairs you then reach your own spacious family room, which then connects you to the other 3 large bedrooms of the townhouse. Overall, the design and layout truly defines luxury at is best. Completion: Q1 2018 Contact us today for your private viewing of this extraordinary property.

上市日期: 2017年12月28日

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Imrann Nawab
+971 600 545 451

联系方式

分部：
Gulf Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Imrann Nawab
+971 600 545 451

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_