Arabian Ranches, Mirador La Coleccion 1

The Noble House Luxury Real Estate are pleased to offer for sale this beautifully upgraded Type 16 villa in Mirador La Coleccion, The Arabian Ranches.

Mirador La Coleccion is a captivating residential choice for golf connoisseurs. Designed by Ian Baker-Finch and Nicklaus Design, the homes are a tribute to Spanish craftsmanship. The villas, set in a tranquil landscape and designed to the highest quality standards, also offer generous living space, including balconies, courtyards or terraces that open to the expanse of the golf course.

Type 16 Single Row Upgraded To High Standard Stunning Modern Kitchen New Stylish En-Suite Bathroom Private Swimming Pool Jacuzzi Large, Gorgeous Landscaped Garden Built In BBQ/Outdoor Seating Area 4 Bedrooms (1 Downstairs) Huge Private Driveway Double Garage BUA 3,458 Sq.Ft Plot 13,800 Sq.Ft Perfect Location Tenanted Until July

PROPERTY FEATURES:-Balcony-BBQ area-Broadband ready-Broadband ready-Built in wardrobes-Carpets-Central air conditioning-Central heating-Community View-Covered parking-Fully fitted kitchen-Gazebo and outdoor entertaining area-Intercom-Jacuzzi-Kitchen white goods-Maid's room-Marble floors-Pets allowed-Private garage-Private garden-Private swimming pool-Landscaped Garden-Satellite/Cable TV-Shared swimming pool-Study-Upgraded interior-View of gardens-24 hours Maintenance-Bank/ATM Facility-Basketball Court-Bus services-Business Center-Children's nursery-Children's play area-Clubhouse-Communal gardens-Concierge service-Cycling tracks-Fitness Center-Golf club and clubhouse-Laundry Service-Mosque-Polo club and clubhouse-Public park-Public parking-Public transport-Recreational Facilities-Restaurants-School-Shopping mall-Shops-Sports academies-Squash courts-Tennis courts-Walking Trails