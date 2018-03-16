Arabian Ranches, Mirador La Coleccion 1

The Noble House Luxury Real Estate are pleased to offer for sale this beautifully upgraded Type 16 villa in Mirador La Coleccion, The Arabian Ranches.
Mirador La Coleccion is a captivating residential choice for golf connoisseurs. Designed by Ian Baker-Finch and Nicklaus Design, the homes are a tribute to Spanish craftsmanship. The villas, set in a tranquil landscape and designed to the highest quality standards, also offer generous living space, including balconies, courtyards or terraces that open to the expanse of the golf course.Type 16 Single Row Upgraded To High Standard Stunning Modern Kitchen New Stylish En-Suite Bathroom Private Swimming Pool Jacuzzi Large, Gorgeous Landscaped Garden Built In BBQ/Outdoor Seating Area 4 Bedrooms (1 Downstairs) Huge Private Driveway Double Garage BUA 3,458 Sq.Ft Plot 13,800 Sq.Ft Perfect Location Tenanted Until July
For more details on the property please visit our website at www.tnh.ae and call or email to request a viewing.