The Lakes, Hattan 3

The Noble House Luxury Real Estate are happy to present this wonderful, upgraded L2 over-looking the golf course in Hattan 3, The Lakes.

Hattan in The Lakes is set amidst placid lakes and in easy access of two world-class golf courses, The Montgomerie Dubai and Emirates Golf Club. Residents also have access to The Lakes Club, a 30,000 sq ft community centre, which includes a swimming pool, gymnasium, convenience store, restaurant facilities, aerobic studio, a daycare centre as well as volleyball, squash, and tennis courts.

Type L2 Stunning Full Golf Course Views Upgraded Modern Kitchen Stylish En-Suite Bathroom Private Swimming Pool Gorgeous Private Landscaped Garden Roof Terrace With Spectacular Views 6 Bedrooms Double Garage BUA 7.500 Sq.Ft Plot 10,700 Sq.Ft Vacant

For more details on the property please visit our website at www.tnh.ae and call or email to request a viewing.



You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/cS-QEISz5ek





PROPERTY FEATURES:-Balcony-BBQ area-Broadband ready-Broadband ready-Built in wardrobes-Carpets-Central air conditioning-Central heating-Community View-Covered parking-Fully fitted kitchen-Gazebo and outdoor entertaining area-Intercom-Kitchen white goods-Maid's room-Marble floors-Pets allowed-Private garage-Private garden-Private swimming pool-Landscaped Garden-Satellite/Cable TV-Shared swimming pool-Solid wood floors-Study-Upgraded interior-View of gardens-24 hours Maintenance-Bank/ATM Facility-Basketball Court-Bus services-Business Center-Children's nursery-Children's play area-Clubhouse-Communal gardens-Concierge service-Cycling tracks-Fitness Center-Laundry Service-Mosque-Public park-Public parking-Public transport-Recreational Facilities-Restaurants-School-Shopping mall-Shops-Sports academies-Squash courts-Tennis courts-Walking Trails