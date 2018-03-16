The Lakes, Hattan 3

The Noble House Luxury Real Estate are happy to present this wonderful, upgraded L2 over-looking the golf course in Hattan 3, The Lakes.
Hattan in The Lakes is set amidst placid lakes and in easy access of two world-class golf courses, The Montgomerie Dubai and Emirates Golf Club. Residents also have access to The Lakes Club, a 30,000 sq ft community centre, which includes a swimming pool, gymnasium, convenience store, restaurant facilities, aerobic studio, a daycare centre as well as volleyball, squash, and tennis courts.Type L2 Stunning Full Golf Course Views Upgraded Modern Kitchen Stylish En-Suite Bathroom Private Swimming Pool Gorgeous Private Landscaped Garden Roof Terrace With Spectacular Views 6 Bedrooms Double Garage BUA 7.500 Sq.Ft Plot 10,700 Sq.Ft Vacant
For more details on the property please visit our website at www.tnh.ae and call or email to request a viewing.
You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/cS-QEISz5ek