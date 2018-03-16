高端地产新闻
在售 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ¥27,621,144
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The Lakes, Hattan 3

约¥27,621,144
原货币价格 $4,359,673
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 8
    浴室 (8 全卫)
  • 7500
    平方英尺

房产描述

The Noble House Luxury Real Estate are happy to present this wonderful, upgraded L2 over-looking the golf course in Hattan 3, The Lakes.

Hattan in The Lakes is set amidst placid lakes and in easy access of two world-class golf courses, The Montgomerie Dubai and Emirates Golf Club. Residents also have access to The Lakes Club, a 30,000 sq ft community centre, which includes a swimming pool, gymnasium, convenience store, restaurant facilities, aerobic studio, a daycare centre as well as volleyball, squash, and tennis courts.

Type L2 Stunning Full Golf Course Views Upgraded Modern Kitchen Stylish En-Suite Bathroom Private Swimming Pool Gorgeous Private Landscaped Garden Roof Terrace With Spectacular Views 6 Bedrooms Double Garage BUA 7.500 Sq.Ft Plot 10,700 Sq.Ft Vacant

For more details on the property please visit our website at www.tnh.ae and call or email to request a viewing.

You Tube Link: https://youtu.be/cS-QEISz5ek


PROPERTY FEATURES:
-Balcony
-BBQ area
-Broadband ready
-Broadband ready
-Built in wardrobes
-Carpets
-Central air conditioning
-Central heating
-Community View
-Covered parking
-Fully fitted kitchen
-Gazebo and outdoor entertaining area
-Intercom
-Kitchen white goods
-Maid's room
-Marble floors
-Pets allowed
-Private garage
-Private garden
-Private swimming pool
-Landscaped Garden
-Satellite/Cable TV
-Shared swimming pool
-Solid wood floors
-Study
-Upgraded interior
-View of gardens
-24 hours Maintenance
-Bank/ATM Facility
-Basketball Court
-Bus services
-Business Center
-Children's nursery
-Children's play area
-Clubhouse
-Communal gardens
-Concierge service
-Cycling tracks
-Fitness Center
-Laundry Service
-Mosque
-Public park
-Public parking
-Public transport
-Recreational Facilities
-Restaurants
-School
-Shopping mall
-Shops
-Sports academies
-Squash courts
-Tennis courts
-Walking Trails

联系方式

经纪公司：
The Noble House Real Estate
代理经纪:
Emily
+9714-4566135

_